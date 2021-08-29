FEMA Preparedness Month spotlights risk management

Hurricane Ida—one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the U.S. mainland—has inflicted severe flood damage throughout the Gulf Coast. As the storm moved north, widespread flooding occurred from the mid-Atlantic through New England. Ida’s onslaught has underscored the criticality of protecting the nation’s public infrastructure and more importantly, the lives of those who rely on it, from a more flood-prone future. Fortunately, the Biden administration has reinstated the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard, which will help guide the United States towards achieving that need.