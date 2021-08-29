Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

FEMA Preparedness Month spotlights risk management

Tahlequah Daily Press
 5 days ago

FORT GIBSON - September is National Preparedness Month, part of the ongoing "Ready" initiative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to FEMA's "Are You Ready" guide, the first step in effective disaster preparedness is to understand your specific risks - first by identifying the hazards that could possibly affect you and then by evaluating your actual vulnerability to those sources of danger.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
County
Mcintosh County, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Disaster Preparedness#Fema Preparedness Month#Servpro#Emergency Ready Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
MarketRealist

When Will FEMA Deposit Money Related to Disaster Assistance?

Hurricane Ida, labeled as category 4, made landfall on Aug. 29 in New Orleans. Coincidentally, Hurricane Ida hit landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. As Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana, many refineries and oil production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were forced to shut down. Impacted residents are looking to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for assistance. Many people want to know when FEMA will deposit the disaster assistance money.
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

FEMA Restores Potentially Lifesaving Flood Standard

Hurricane Ida—one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the U.S. mainland—has inflicted severe flood damage throughout the Gulf Coast. As the storm moved north, widespread flooding occurred from the mid-Atlantic through New England. Ida’s onslaught has underscored the criticality of protecting the nation’s public infrastructure and more importantly, the lives of those who rely on it, from a more flood-prone future. Fortunately, the Biden administration has reinstated the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard, which will help guide the United States towards achieving that need.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

How to apply for FEMA assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Individuals living in parishes affected by Hurricane Ida could be eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance. Keep reading to see the steps you should take to receive assistance. You may be eligible if you live in the following parishes:. Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana,...
EnvironmentWWLP 22News

FEMA’s guide for effective disaster preparedness

(WWLP) – September is National Preparedness Month, an initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to get residents prepared for disasters. It seems like we are ahead of schedule Friday, as New England residents brace for Tropical Storm Henri, which has the potential to become a hurricane over the weekend.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Next month is National Preparedness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is national preparedness month as part of an ongoing initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA. To ensure Topekans develop a plan in the event of disaster and recovery, SERVPRO has provided the following tips:. Basic steps include creating a shelter...
Lincoln, NEwaynedailynews.com

National Preparedness Month Provides Steps To Build, Follow Through With Plan

LINCOLN – Throughout the month of September you are invited to participate in National Preparedness Month with four sections being put on display each week. According to a release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event is being sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign.
Personal Financemanisteenews.com

Where to turn when a natural disaster upends your finances

Natural disasters can upend lives in an instant, but unwinding the financial damage can take many months. Still, those affected have many sources of help. Here’s how you can get help and be strategic with your resources as you begin to rebuild after a disaster. Deal with immediate needs first.
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Preparedness Month prompts preventative disaster measures

September is National Preparedness Month, a nationwide effort encouraging community members and businesses to think about disaster planning. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for Disasters is Protecting Everyone You Love.” Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said it is an opportunity to prepare so when a disaster strikes, people are able to safely take care of themselves and their family.
Wisconsin Statetomahawkleader.com

Preparedness Month: ReadyWisconsin provides disaster planning, response tips

WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers recently declared September Preparedness Month in the state of Wisconsin. “Preparing for disasters protects everyone you love, and ReadyWisconsin encourages people to take time during September to ensure they have the tools needed to respond to potential disasters and emergencies in their community,” ReadyWisconsin said in a release.
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAL'Observateur

Locals eligible for disaster assistance

LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish residents impacted by Hurricane Ida should seek assistance from the following resources. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) 1-888-524-3578. The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) gives food assistance to low-income households with food loss or damage caused by a natural disaster. If...
Chesterfield County, VANBC12

Chesterfield County participating in National Preparedness Month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the month of September, Chesterfield will be participating in an event called National Preparedness Month to prepare residents for natural disasters and other weather-related events. The program is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The theme of this year’s event is called,...
Washington, DCwashingtoninformer.com

FEMA Changing Rules that Deprive African Americans of Crucial Aid

Historically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) relied on deeds to prove that land belonged to disaster victims before it sent relief funds to individuals. The guidelines denied aid to many African American applicants whose home or land was inherited informally without written wills. But, as first reported by NBC...
El Dorado County, CAYubaNet

Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance for Caldor Fire

Taking action to further support communities impacted by the Caldor Fire and proactively protect the Lake Tahoe region, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance to bolster the emergency response and recovery efforts underway in El Dorado, Amador, Alpine and Placer counties. “California stands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy