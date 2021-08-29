FEMA Preparedness Month spotlights risk management
FORT GIBSON - September is National Preparedness Month, part of the ongoing "Ready" initiative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to FEMA's "Are You Ready" guide, the first step in effective disaster preparedness is to understand your specific risks - first by identifying the hazards that could possibly affect you and then by evaluating your actual vulnerability to those sources of danger.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
