Putting Adam Wainwright’s Season in Perspective

By Blake Newberry
Viva El Birdos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Wainwright’s gem against the Pirates on Saturday night made this a timely article, but it is worth exploring just how uncommonly great Wainwright has been this season. Currently, Wainwright has thrown the second most innings (169 2/3) of any pitcher in the majors. He has also thrown the joint-most complete games (3) in the league and is tied for 10th in fWAR (3.4) among pitchers. While these numbers would be good for any pitcher, they are extraordinary for someone who is about to turn 40.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yadier Molina wants Adam Wainwright to re-sign with Cardinals

Adam Wainwright pushed for the St. Louis Cardinals to re-sign Yadier Molina last winter. Now, Molina intends to return the favor. After Adam Wainwright re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals last spring, he pushed for the organization to re-sign catcher Yadier Molina. The truth, however, is that Wainwright’s campaign lasted much longer than that, with the two players agreeing that they would play together in 2021 — whether that be in St. Louis or somewhere else.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans nine to claim 12th win

Wainwright (12-7) tossed eight scoreless innings Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two hits and striking out nine. The soon-to-be 38-year-old veteran delivered one of his most dominant performances of the season, as he came quite close from tossing a complete game and also recorded his third-best strikeout total of the campaign. Wainwright, who reduced his ERA to an impressive 3.10 through 162.2 innings, has also tossed seven straight quality starts and has posted a blistering 1.76 ERA during that span as well.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Longtime nemesis Adam Wainwright the latest to ruin Pirates’ bid for series sweep

ST. LOUIS — When the Pirates exited Busch Stadium late Saturday night, with the good vibes flowing after a second consecutive victory made their first series sweep in 2021 attainable, there was probably one tidbit of information that nobody wanted to discuss or acknowledge. Adam Wainwright was scheduled to pitch...
MLBPosted by
Tribune-Review

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright maintains mastery of Pirates

Adam Wainwright has two nice streaks going against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wainwright, who turns 40 on Aug. 30, doubled Sunday for the second time in his past two pitching appearances against the Pirates. Meanwhile, he ran his winning streak against Pittsburgh to nine in a row (seven starts), leading the...
MLBThe Southern

Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Adam Wainwright passes along his wisdom

All hail Adam Wainwright. The soon-to-be-40-year-old St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is giving us semi-weekly lessons in the art of pitching. Wainwright is defying conventional wisdom in a couple ways – No. 1 proving that you can have success as a starting pitcher after age 35; and, No. 2, you don’t have to have triple digit velocity to get out major league hitters.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mike Shildt compares Adam Wainwright to St. Louis Cardinals legend

Adam Wainwright has been dominant in his age-39 season and it’s put him in conversation as best pitcher in St Louis Cardinals history. When the St. Louis Cardinals re-signed Adam Wainwright this winter, they knew he could still be an impact pitcher. Their one-year, $8 million commitment underscored that confidence and his 3.15 ERA in his age-38 season last year was a large reason for that.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Inside Pitch: Molina's back, but will Wainwright be next?

Sports columnists Jeff Gordon and Ben Frederickson discuss the Cardinals catcher's one-year extension and how it could impact Adam Wainwright's looming decision about 2022. Also: What should the Cardinals do with Jack Flaherty now that he's hurt again? Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
MLBViva El Birdos

The Best Since the Break

The Cardinals’ “Best” series is back for the Best Since the Break! First a quick warning. I’m all drugged up on pain medication after giving birth to a beautiful baby kidney stone this week. I’ll love him and cherish him forever. Your “most mediocre” Viva El Birdos writer – me! – had a few moments when he desperately wanted to be re-assigned to the great Cardinals blog in the sky. Thankfully, modern drugs – administered legally under the care of Emergency Room personnel – are gooooooood! And probably extremely pricey. (Josey, I’m going to need a raise.) So, I’m still here. And we’ll all get to find out just how cogent I am, even when I’m doped up!
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: What might an Adam Wainwright extension look like?

With Yadier Molina earning a raise from the St. Louis Cardinals, what might Adam Wainwright’s eventual extension look like?. The final terms of Yadier Molina extension’s with the St. Louis Cardinals — one-year, $9 million — was a $1 million raise from his 2021 salary. It came as a surprise to some, considering that his numbers have dropped in recent seasons, though Travis d’Arnaud’s two-year, $16 million extension with the Atlanta Braves only a week earlier all but guaranteed that Molina would get a raise.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: Wainwright, Molina will start 300th game together

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have had a historic career with the St. Louis Cardinals, but will make MLB history by starting 300 games together. On Friday, for the 300th time of their careers, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will take the field as teammates. It continues what is arguably the most storied and iconic duo in St. Louis Cardinals history — and it comes in a series against the Milwaukee Brewers with their chances of a postseason berth potentially hanging in the balance.
MLBViva El Birdos

A look at the origins of the Wainwright-Molina battery

Tomorrow, for the 300th time in their careers, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will start together as a battery mate, only bested by three other pitcher-catcher combos: Mickey Lolich to Bill Freehan (324), Warren Spahn to Del Crandall (316), and Red Faber to Ray Schalk. That’s three Hall of Famers (Faber, Schalk, Spahn), a player who may have made the Hall if framing existed in his time (Freehan), a player who stayed on the HOF ballot for all 15 years possible (Lolich), and Del Crandall. Actually Crandall had a better career than Schalk, Schalk belongs nowhere near the Hall of Fame, but that just gives you an idea of what it takes to be on this list.
BaseballViva El Birdos

VEB Open Thread - Friday, 09/03/21

Happy Friday! Today marks the start of Labor Day weekend, and the Cardinals will play a three-game series with the Brewers in Milwaukee starting tonight. Adam Wainwright is slated to start for the Cardinals tonight, and, when he and Yadier Molina take the field together, it will mark the 300th time that battery has started a game together for the Cardinals.

