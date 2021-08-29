Putting Adam Wainwright’s Season in Perspective

The Cardinals’ “Best” series is back for the Best Since the Break! First a quick warning. I’m all drugged up on pain medication after giving birth to a beautiful baby kidney stone this week. I’ll love him and cherish him forever. Your “most mediocre” Viva El Birdos writer – me! – had a few moments when he desperately wanted to be re-assigned to the great Cardinals blog in the sky. Thankfully, modern drugs – administered legally under the care of Emergency Room personnel – are gooooooood! And probably extremely pricey. (Josey, I’m going to need a raise.) So, I’m still here. And we’ll all get to find out just how cogent I am, even when I’m doped up!