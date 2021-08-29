Cancel
D-backs Preview #132: 8/29 @ Phillies

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled INF/OF Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno. Released C Bryan Holaday from the roster. This one is going to be brief. since it does not look like there’s a Torey Lovullo media call scheduled for this morning. Which makes sense, since going off the previous games in the series, it would have to be at about 7:30 am, Phoenix time. Given it’s 132 games into a dead season: it might end up being the only media call where Lovullo was the only person in attendance. To be clear, even this preview is being pre-scheduled, it that was not already apparent. It’s just approaching midnight, and I’m banging it out before going to bed, after a pleasant evening watching movies and going through a “Beers of the World” selection box which SnakePit Jr. left behind when he moved out. Thanks, SnakePit Jr.

