Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sam Tevi tears ACL in Colts’ preseason finale, out for season

By Evan Sidery
Stampede Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter quite frankly an awful stretch throughout preseason and training camp, Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Sam Tevi wasn’t expected to make the 53-man roster. Tevi’s fate was officially sealed today after what looked to be a serious injury suffered in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions was confirmed to be a season-ending torn ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

www.stampedeblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Acl#The Detroit Lions#Espn#The Minnesota Vikings#Holden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLStampede Blue

Open Thread: Colts vs. Lions

Here’s your one-stop shop for discussion throughout the Indianapolis Colts’ final preseason game against the Detroit Lions!
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson, Place OT Sam Tevi On IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve activated G Quenton Nelson from the COVID-19 list and placed OT Sam Tevi on injured reserve. Nelson returned to practice last week after suffering essentially the same foot injury as QB Carson Wentz. Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts...
NFLStampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Final Roster Cut Tracker

NFL final roster cut downs are upon us. The Indianapolis Colts like the test of the league must cut their roster from 80 down to 53 before 4PM EST on Tuesday 31st August 2021. We will update this story as new announcements come in. Also, follow the Twitter tracker. Roster...
NFLMLive.com

5 bubble players to watch in Detroit Lions’ preseason finale against Colts

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions wrap up the preseason on Friday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field. Most of the roster spots have already been decided, though a couple small battles are still being waged at the end of the roster. Here’s a look at five guys who could win a job tonight -- or don the Honolulu blue for the last time.
NFLStampede Blue

Recap: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down from Colts’ 27-17 preseason win over Lions

The Indianapolis Colts are now undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 1994. It’s time to celebrate a rarity in Indy. Below, a new series that will come after every Colts game: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down. I will look into how a player or area of the game looked, then categorize it in a positive or negative manner.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger could miss up to six weeks with ACL sprain

Sam Ehlinger‘s promising preseason came to a halt Friday night, and the rookie quarterback will miss time due to injury. Ehlinger suffered an ACL sprain and will miss four weeks, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Although he will not require surgery, a five-to-six-week absence will be expected, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts claim 2019 3rd-round pick Kahale Warring off waivers

It looks like the Indianapolis Colts will carry four tight ends on their 53-man roster. Indy claimed former Texans and Patriots tight end Kahale Warring off waivers on Saturday. Warring, a former third-round pick out of San Diego State, has battled injury issues throughout his short NFL career. However, during...
NFLStampede Blue

Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal end up on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Once again, another round of unvaccinated players from the Indianapolis Colts are having a negative impact on the team. After Eric Fisher and Quenton Nelson first joined the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, now three more key starters have joined them: Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly and Zach Pascal. The main takeaway...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton To Miss Time; OT Sam Tevi Suffers Torn ACL

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an injury sustained in practice on Wednesday, as Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports (via Twitter). Adam Schefter of ESPN.com says Hilton is dealing with an upper back/neck malady, and it is unclear exactly how long he will be sidelined (Twitter link).
NFLStampede Blue

Colts trade 2022 6th to Eagles for OL Matt Pryor + 2022 7th

The Indianapolis Colts have made a trade on roster cut-down day. Indianapolis has traded a 2022 6th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for OT/OG Matt Pryor plus a 2022 7th-round selection. Standing at 6-foot-7, 338 pounds, Pryor has an inside-out versatility to play offensive tackle and guard. Last season for...
NFLStampede Blue

Colts worked out OT Roderick Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts hosted former Houston Texans offensive tackle Roderick Johnson for a workout on Tuesday, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Johnson was released by Houston during training camp, but he certainly fits the traits Colts GM Chris Ballard looks for in offensive linemen. Johnson is an exceptional athlete for the position, plus he has a long wingspan to stymie pass rushers.
NFLStampede Blue

Mike Strachan Earns Well-Deserved Spot on Colts’ 53-Man Roster

In what likely will come as no surprise to many, rookie wide receiver and preseason standout Mike Strachan has made the Indianapolis Colts’ final 53-man roster. The 6’5” former DII wideout was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in this past April’s draft. Strachan left a strong first impression from the start of training camp, making one highlight play after another.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts News: Few surprises on the initial 53-man roster

INDIANAPOLIS – Well, so much for Carson Wentz taking that giant step in being ready for the season opener this week. A setback has occurred in Wentz’s rehab and that came Monday afternoon when the quarterback was placed on the COVID-19 list. There were few surprises and no shocking reveals...
NFLStampede Blue

Colts sign former Texans WR KeKe Coutee to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts added a familiar face to their roster on Wednesday with a lot of roster movement ongoing. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Colts signed former Houston Texans wide receiver KeKe Coutee to their practice squad. Coutee had 33 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns for...
NFL247Sports

Colts activate Carson Wentz; Sam Ehlinger to injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts have activated Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list. All-Pro center Ryan Kelly and projected starting wide receiver Zach Pascal were also activated too. Wentz underwent foot surgery earlier in training camp and was given a 5-to-12 week recovery window, putting his status of starting the season opener...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy