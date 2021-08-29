Cancel
Soccer

Ilkay Gundogan: “It’s a day full of happiness.”

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlkay Gundogan is a man full of happiness. Or as his manager says ‘I am very happy, believe me.’. After another great performance the German star spoke about his performance and how he feels as a leader on this team. Let’s check it out- “It’s a privilege to be a...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

#German
Soccer
Sports
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City midfielder Gundogan confirms continuing with Germany

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has confirmed he will play on with Germany this season. Gundogan has committed to their World Cup qualifying campaign after raising doubts about his international future after this summer's Euro 2020. He told Kicker: "I'm not finished with the chapter on the national team. "I...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City could not allow Ederson and Gabriel Jesus to travel for CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Manchester City will not allow Ederson and Gabriel Jesus to travel for CONMEBOL Qualifiers. That according to the latest from Ziegler. The club believes that with the re-entering rules as strict as they are this will not allow the team to be fully prepared or ready for their exclusion. Another report had them missing as many as 12 matches before they’d be allowed back in the fold which is ludicrous.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Sky Blue News: Ilkay Happy, Pep Pleased, and More...

As the players disperse to represent their countries in World Cup qualifying, we’re here to catch you up on what you might have missed from Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan: “It’s a day full of happiness.” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue. Ilkay is feeling good about the play on the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Gundogan: Privilege to be part of this Man City team

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was delighted with their 5-0 rout of Arsenal. The 30-year-old wore the captain's armband for the clash and led by example, opening the scoring with a neat header in the seventh minute. "It's a privilege to be a part of this team, of this group...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Wednesday Cannon Fodder: the day after Sporcle

The transfer window has closed. Other than a few potential outgoings — younger players on loans to lower leagues in the English pyramid, sales to one of of the few leagues whose window is still open (like Turkey, links to Mohamed Elneny), this Arsenal team is what we’ve got until the January window opens.
SoccerSB Nation

The “romance” of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return is empty and uncomfortable

“Viva Ronaldo” has been ringing in the ears since Friday. Fans gathering in the street to sing, fans singing on the bus down to Wolverhampton, and the long, stretched away end continuing the scenes at Molineux on Sunday. The celebratory mood has been widespread amongst fans since the news broke that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Manchester United. It is not, however, a feeling shared by all fans, including this writer. The ringing of “Viva Ronaldo” no longer hits the same. Not only is his return one which feels like the antithesis of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team rebuild has been about, it is one in which many major outlets, journalists, fan sites, and personalities around the game have glossed over a glaring and troubling issue.
SoccerSB Nation

France confirm Kanté injury after making him travel unnecessarily

N’Golo Kanté has been dealing with an ankle injury since the very first game of the season, and while he’s gritted through a couple appearances, he also keeps reinjuring it. That’s precisely what happened late in the first-half against Liverpool on Saturday, when an unfortunate collision saw Sadio Mané fall on top of his left ankle, twisting it once again.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Summer 2021: A Transfer Window When Reading Made Things Work

All things considered, Reading had a pretty good summer transfer window. The club have been working hard under challenging circumstances in recent months, but have managed to tick off most boxes on their to-do list. Whether you’re instinctively left pleased or underwhelmed with the last few months, we can all accept Reading’s recruitment could realistically have gone a lot worse.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Ederson is All City - Re-signs till 2026

A well deserved extension for Ederson as he has re-signed with the club until 2026. The goalkeeper put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026, maintaining his commitment to the Club to nine-years from his arrival in June 2017.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid: UWCL Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City started the 2021/22 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Caroline Weir’s 47th-minute strike looked to have separated the sides at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, a European Round Two first leg clash, but Kenti Robles’ injury-time effort salvaged a draw for the hosts in dramatic fashion.
WorldSB Nation

Everton Women Preseason Recap | Stellar summer transfer window

Ahead of a difficult opening match of the 2021 WSL season this weekend (Saturday at 8:30 EST) against Manchester City, we take a look back at Everton’s preseason campaign. The new-look Toffees played a total of four tune-up matches in preparation for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. With players returning for preseason on July 12, the Blues have had a month and a half to establish chemistry and learn Coach Willie Kirk’s tactical system.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jack Grealish: “I need to play in the biggest games at club level...“

Jack Grealish knows he made the right decision to sign for Manchester City this summer. The star England man has spoken to ITV and gave reasoning for his move over to City- “That was a massive reason. To be playing for England in the biggest games, I need to play in the biggest games at club level so that should be the Champions League - all them type of games”
SoccerSB Nation

MCWFC Sign Swedish Midfielder

Manchester City Women’s side are gearing up for the new Women’s Super League season. In preparation they have signed a new midfielder. Filippa Angeldahl has signed a two year deal with an option for a third season. This would potentially keep the Sweden international at City through her age 27 season. Angeldahl has made 15 appearances for her national team, and this will be her first club experience outside of her home country. She has played for five Swedish women’s clubs and was named Damallsvenskan Most Valuable Player in 2017. Angeldahl recently helped Sweden to the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

All aboard the ‘what if’ train of lament for Dennis Praet

Are you too left ruing over the ‘what if?’ potential of Dennis Praet at Leicester? Then you’re in the right place, all aboard this train. With the announcement of a season-long loan to Torino, there’s the option to buy at the end too, Dennis Praet’s Leicester career looks like it’s coming to an end. Just three years and forty-two appearances after it began. In 2018 when the Belgian was the final addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side, his signature from Sampdoria was an interesting one. We weren’t desperately crying out for another creative midfielder, but at a relatively low price tag, he could have been a shrewd addition. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it’s neither party’s fault. It’s a shame though, it feels like we’ve not seen the full potential of what he could have done in a Leicester City shirt.

