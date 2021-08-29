Cancel
Al Roker Weathers the Elements in Video from Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida Arrives: ‘Wild Morning’

By Keeli Parkey
 5 days ago
If there is a hurricane about to make landfall somewhere in the United States, chances are Al Roker is going to be there. While most people flee such a scary scene, the famous weatherman and his crew go there to report the news.

So, it should come as no surprise that the 67-year-old TODAY host is in Lousiana reporting on Hurricane Ida. And, based on a video he shared on social media during the morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 29, conditions in the Pelican State are getting rough.

Roker described the weather from his location in New Orleans as “wild.”

“It’s a wild morning here in #neworleans along #lakepontchartrain as we await #ida which will most likely be a #top5 strongest land falling US #hurricane,” Al Roker posted on Instagram.

Accompanying the caption was a also video of Roker and his crew braving very heavy rains and fierce winds as they report on Hurricane Ida next to the water. You can check out the video below.

Also on Sunday morning, Al Roker appeared on TODAY and shared an update on Hurricane Ida. In this report from his location in New Orleans, Roker reiterated his description of the massive storm.

“We just got word that this will most likely be one of the top five strongest landfalls ever,” Roker reported. “It’s already tied with (Hurricane) Laura. (Ida has) 150 mile per hour winds. It is a beast and just getting stronger.

“We’re here on Lake Pontchartrain – as you can see – a very angry body of water, right now,” Al Roker continued.” And this system is just making its way through the Gulf and toward us.”

The famous weatherman also said Hurricane Ida is a Category 4, but could become a Category 5. “It is rapidly intensifying,” he also said about the raging storm.

According to Weather.gov, Hurricane Laura “was the strongest hurricane to strike Southwest Louisiana since records began in 1851.” This storm took place in August 2020.

Fans Express Concern for Al Roker, His Crew While They are Reporting on Hurricane Ida

From his Instagram video and his report on TODAY that Al Roker isn’t in the safest places. In the comments section of his social media post, some of his fans wished him and his crew well-wishes.

One of his fans is his fellow journalist, Katie Couric. “Be safe out there Al!!!” she encouraged. Another was ABC journalist Deborah Roberts. “Be safe my (heart),” Roberts also shared.

Actress Jaimie Alexander, who is known for her role as the character of Lady Sif in the Marvel Universe and as the star of the television series “Blindspot,” also expressed her shock at Al Roker’s video. “Oh my goodness,” the actress commented.

Within a few hours of posting his behind-the-scenes video while reporting on Hurricane Ida, Roker’s post had been video almost 139,000 times.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

