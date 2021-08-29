Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

What San Jose residents should know about COVID booster shots

By Tran Nguyen
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

As the infectious COVID-19 Delta variant continues to sweep the nation, federal and local officials are rolling out a plan to offer booster shots to vaccinated individuals as early as September.

Federal officials announced a plan last week to make booster shots available by the week of Sept. 20, pending further reviews. Adults with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines would be eligible for an additional jab eight months from when they got their second shot. There’s not enough data yet to determine a plan for those who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. In Santa Clara County, the additional shot is already available for some with health issues .

The decision comes amid surging positive infections and new data showing the vaccines’ effectiveness declines over time.

Separate from the boosters, residents with weakened immune systems are also now eligible for a special third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A third vaccine dose helps immunocompromised people build additional protective antibodies.

Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 booster shots and third vaccines.

Why do I need a booster shot?

The COVID vaccines authorized in the U.S. continue to be effective in protecting people from serious infection, hospitalization and death, experts say.

In Santa Clara County, the case rate per 100,000 people among the unvaccinated is about 3.5 times higher than the rate among those who are fully vaccinated as of last week, county data shows.

But immunity wanes over time. It’s not uncommon for other vaccines to require a booster after a period of time. Boosters for whooping cough and tetanus , for example, are recommended every 10 years.

A booster is an extra dose of the same vaccine, which helps train the body to defend itself against serious infections and counteract waning immunity.

Related Stories

August 25, 2021

San Jose businesses, leaders push for COVID shots after FDA approval

August 24, 2021

UPDATE: San Jose mandates proof of vaccination for large events at city buildings

August 20, 2021

COVID strikes Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office weeks after workers return

August 6, 2021

Will Santa Clara County see another COVID shutdown?

“(The booster shot) will help memory cells stimulating the immune response,” Dr. B.B. Gerstman, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus of public health at San Jose State University , told San José Spotlight. “It’s like learning. You learn something one time, two times, then three times, you’ll get better at it.”

Experts anticipated the need for a booster shot , but it was not clear until recently of when protections from the initial doses start to decline.

“You want to stay ahead of the virus… You don’t want to find yourself behind, playing catch-up,” White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week .

When can I get a booster?

The FDA and CDC have yet to approve booster shots for the general public. Once approved, the plan is for people to get a booster eight months after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, federal officials said last week.

It’s likely the plan will prioritize high-risk groups first, such as health care workers and nursing home residents, federal and county officials said.

When can I get a third vaccine, if eligible?

Right now, only people with weakened immune systems are eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine.

Santa Clara County residents with compromised immune systems can now get another jab to help better protect themselves, local leaders announced last week. These include organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment and those with other immunodeficiencies. The county and health experts urge residents to consult with their physicians before getting a third dose.

“We have vulnerable immunocompromised populations who are again at risk because of the rapid spread and high transmissibility of the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center . “For those, a third dose of vaccine offers a substantial additional layer of protection from infection and serious illness.”

Residents must wait at least 28 days after completing the first two vaccine shots for a third dose. Under the FDA’s guidelines, these are considered “third doses” and not booster shots.

The CDC estimates that about 2.7% of the population of the U.S. is eligible for a third COVID-19 shot.

Does my booster or third vaccine have to be the same brand as my first two?

Health officials say yes. Residents are recommended to bring their vaccination cards so that they can get the same type of vaccine, per CDC guidelines.

How much will it cost?

The vaccines will continue to be free.

Where can I get a booster or third dose?

Residents in Santa Clara County should expect to get their boosters and third doses at the same clinics they went to for their first two doses, County Executive Jeff Smith told the Board of Supervisors last week.

“The critical difference now in terms of the vaccines… is that there’s no longer a scarcity model,” he said, adding that the county plans to finalize its third dose vaccine roll-out plan by mid-September.

Click here to find available drop-in vaccination sites near you.

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post What San Jose residents should know about COVID booster shots appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Vaccines
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Jose, CA
Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Clara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Fda Approval#Covid#Johnson Johnson#San Jose State University#White House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees few breakthrough COVID hospitalizations

Despite concerns about breakthrough COVID-19 infections, the number of hospitalizations among vaccinated residents in Santa Clara County remains low—and is mostly driven by older residents and those with underlying health issues, county health officials say. At county-run hospitals, only 12 of 52 patients with COVID-19 involve people who are fully vaccinated, which health experts say suggests breakthrough... The post Santa Clara County sees few breakthrough COVID hospitalizations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose shops fined for COVID violations can’t get grants

Over the last year, Santa Clara County has cited hundreds of businesses—big and small—with fines that now add up to more than $5 million for violating COVID-19 restrictions. The county put that money into a grant program to help struggling businesses—but those with violations say they’re not getting financial help. Dung “Calvin” To has cut... The post San Jose shops fined for COVID violations can’t get grants appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Former opponent challenges embattled Santa Clara County sheriff

As Sheriff Laurie Smith battles investigations and demands for resignation, she must now also face a former opponent who wants her job. Kevin Jensen, a retired captain for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, filed paperwork to run for sheriff in the 2022 election. Jensen squared off with Smith in 2014 and lost. But he believes... The post Former opponent challenges embattled Santa Clara County sheriff appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose airport closure could poison another neighborhood

County officials are working to shut down Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose, citing lead exposure for surrounding residents. But shutting it down could shift the lead burden onto another low-income neighborhood: Washington-Guadalupe. Should Reid-Hillview close, some Washington-Guadalupe residents fear planes en route to Mineta San Jose International Airport will bring leaded fuel pollution to... The post San Jose airport closure could poison another neighborhood appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Study: Privatizing San Jose airport could solve debt problem

San Jose could cash in upward of $2.47 billion by leasing its airport to a private investor or company, a new study suggests. The study, conducted by Los Angeles-based think tank Reason Foundation and published last week, projects that 31 cities with medium to large airports could generate as much as $131 billion through leasing. Cities could then use the money to pay down debt or invest in other infrastructure, the study says.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose schools report COVID cases as students return

Weeks after students returned to campus, San Jose’s three largest districts have reported nearly 120 COVID-19 cases. Officials say the low count is a sign that masks are working to fend off the virus. At the San Jose Unified School District, the largest district in the region with more than 30,000 students and 4,000 employees,... The post San Jose schools report COVID cases as students return appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
San José Spotlight

Rome: Newsom recall would signal a retreat on climate

We saw what happened when President Trump and his polluter allies took over the White House. We can’t let that happen in California. Voting “No” on the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is a vote to defend our environmental victories and continue the momentum for even bolder climate action in the years to come.... The post Rome: Newsom recall would signal a retreat on climate appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose-Google payment goes to affordable housing, rent relief

San Jose is investing $3 million from Google in various fixes for the city’s housing crisis, including pandemic-related rent relief. The City Council unanimously approved the allocation of funds on Tuesday, with $1.25 million going to tenant and landlord outreach on the eviction moratorium and rental relief programs, $1 million for affordable housing nonprofit organizations,... The post San Jose-Google payment goes to affordable housing, rent relief appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley lawmaker wants updates on COVID shot for kids

Washington, D.C.—As students nationwide return to in-person learning, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) is calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to update Congress about the development of a COVID-19 vaccination for children. Three COVID vaccines are currently available in the United States, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer recently obtained full approval... The post Silicon Valley lawmaker wants updates on COVID shot for kids appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents protest jail plans, call for sheriff to step down

Group chants and black masks: that was the scene Friday outside the Santa Clara County Jail as more than two dozen residents and advocates protested for alternatives and reforms to the current system. Led by Silicon Valley De-Bug, protesters gathered at the corner of West Hedding Street and North San Pedro Street to amplify a... The post San Jose residents protest jail plans, call for sheriff to step down appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses, leaders push for COVID shots after FDA approval

San Jose business and political leaders hope holdouts in the city will finally get vaccinated following the FDA’s approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. On Monday, the FDA officially endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine. Some businesses were waiting for full FDA approval to feel comfortable mandating vaccinations for their employees, said Dr. Jennifer Tong,... The post San Jose businesses, leaders push for COVID shots after FDA approval appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Who is affected by San Jose’s proof of vaccine requirement?

San Jose’s newly-passed vaccination mandate on large events leaves out two groups people: Performers and athletes. According to the city’s new mandate, attendees and workers at events with 50 or more people at city-owned facilities need to show proof of vaccination—a CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, a note from a doctor or... The post Who is affected by San Jose’s proof of vaccine requirement? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How San Jose wants you to ditch your car

San Jose has relied on a decades-old parking space policy that has contributed to gridlock and a car-centric culture: Three out of four commuter trips in San Jose are made by one person occupying a single car. City officials are looking for ways around that. The San Jose City Council...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Report shows enforcement is curbing illegal fireworks in San Jose

Firework activity over Fourth of July significantly decreased compared to last year, and city leaders are taking this as a sign that recent enforcement campaigns are working. Earlier this month, members of San Jose’s Public Safety, Finance and Strategic Support Committee heard highlights from a report on illegal firework activity leading up to Fourth of July weekend.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County schools prepare for COVID-19 outbreaks

As schools in San Jose complete the second week of in-person classes, administrators are preparing for COVID-19 infections and outbreaks. “We anticipate there will be COVID-19 cases in schools,” Santa Clara County officials said in a statement to San José Spotlight. “However, we have to balance the risks of COVID-19 in schools with the considerable harm... The post Santa Clara County schools prepare for COVID-19 outbreaks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose mandates proof of vaccination for large events at city buildings

San Jose sports fans will need to show proof of vaccination the next time they see the Sharks play a home game. After a chaotic recess and more than two hours of comments from dozens of anti-vaccination protesters, the San Jose City Council voted Tuesday to require proof of vaccination for events of 50 or more people at city owned-buildings —such as the SAP Center and the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Second Harvest food bank finds new home in North San Jose

To keep up with growing demand, Silicon Valley’s largest food bank is moving to a new home in the Alviso area of North San Jose. The new location for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley will consist of three connected single-story buildings covering approximately 250,000 square feet. The space will consolidate the food bank’s three locations to reduce costs and... The post Second Harvest food bank finds new home in North San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy