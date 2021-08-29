Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. airstrike takes out ISIS-K vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul

rochesterfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The U.S. conducted an airstrike against an ISIS-K vehicle laden with explosives near the airport in Kabul on Sunday, U.S. defense officials said, the second such strike against the militant group since a deadly attack against U.S. forces last week. Captain Bill Urban, a Central Command...

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Kabul#Explosions#U S#Cbs#Urban#Taliban#Isis K#Pentagon#The State Department#Americans#Afghan#The White House#U S Central Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
MilitaryFox News

Taliban seeking to expand capabilities with US weaponry

U.S. troops destroyed or disabled nearly 100 combat vehicles and dozens of aircraft before vacating the airport in Kabul on Monday, in a last-ditch bid to deprive the Taliban of the use of some American military equipment. But now that all U.S. forces have left Afghanistan, defense officials, lawmakers and...
MilitaryNBC San Diego

U.S. Relationship With Taliban Unclear After End of Afghanistan War, Senior Defense and Diplomatic Officials Say

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that it was not yet clear what kind of relationship, if any, the Pentagon would have with the Taliban in Afghanistan. "It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban," Austin said when asked about the next steps following Monday's complete U.S. military departure from the country.
MilitaryNew York Post

US used deadly ‘flying Ginsu’ missile in Kabul airstrike against ISIS-K

The United States used a special Hellfire missile, dubbed “the flying Ginsu,” in a retaliatory airstrike against the Islamic State militants in Afghanistan over the weekend, following a suicide bomb attack in Kabul that left 13 US soldiers dead. The missile, which was transported by a Reaper drone, is called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy