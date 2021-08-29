Cancel
Military

US carries out Kabul airstrike with drone targeting suspected ISIS-K car bomb

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 26. Wali Sabawoon/AP

CNN — The US carried out a defensive airstrike in Kabul on Sunday, according to a US defense official. The strike was targeting a suspected ISIS-K car bomb that was headed for the airport.

Officials said the size of the secondary explosion indicated a substantial amount of explosive material.

The attack was carried out by a done. No civilian casualties have been reported, as reported by CNN.

“US military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport,” said Captain Bill Urban, CENTCOM spokesperson.

“We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”

