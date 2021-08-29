Gardner Minshew trade grades: Eagles, Jaguars get high marks for 53-man roster deadline deal
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the surprising trades on Saturday afternoon as 53-man roster cutdown day is approaching this week. Hours after the team's preseason finale vs. the New York Jets, Philadelphia sent a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Gardner Minshew. The pick for Jacksonville can upgrade to a 2022 fifth-round pick if Minshew plays at least 50% of the snaps in three games this season.
