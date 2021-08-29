Possible severe weather on Tuesday from Ida, Julian forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Ida is close to making landfall in southern Louisiana on Sunday. The category 4 hurricane is packing sustained winds of 150 mph.

Ida will track north through southern Louisiana and Mississippi before making a right turn through the Tennessee Valley. As the Ida remains inland through Monday, it will weaken into a tropical depression.

On Tuesday, the outer bands of forecasted Tropical Depression Ida will wrap around through Central Georgia. Because of that, a Level 1 out of 5 severe storm risk has been issued for much of our area. The outer bands could create brief, spin-up tornadoes.

Additionally, damaging winds and periods of heavy rain fall are also possible on Tuesday. Make sure you stay weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving critical weather information!

