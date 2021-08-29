Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts’ T.Y. Hilton to miss start of season

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZhkL_0bgSLiD500

Injured Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss the start of the regular season, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

ESPN reported that the 31-year-old veteran is being treated for an “upper back/neck injury.” The Athletic said Hilton got hurt in practice on Wednesday and will miss “multiple weeks,” but it is not considered a season-ending injury.

Indianapolis opens the season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9IwW_0bgSLiD500 Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas and Dak Prescott for Week 1

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Hilton is entering his 10th season with the Colts. He signed a one-year deal for $8 million in March.

Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 15 starts last season.

For his career, the 2012 third-round pick has 608 catches for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns in 133 games (112 starts), all with the Colts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krE6j_0bgSLiD500 Also Read:
Indianapolis Colts schedule and 2021 season predictions

Hilton was a Pro Bowl performer every year from 2014 to 2017, missing just one game in that span while averaging 75 catches for 1,221 yards and 5.5 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: What T.Y. Hilton’s injury means for Carson Wentz

With veteran WR T.Y. Hilton out for a number of weeks, how will Colts quarterback Carson Wentz be impacted?. The Indianapolis Colts will be without a notable player into the regular season. According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury suffered during practice last Wednesday.
NFLchatsports.com

Michael Pittman Jr. poised to take WR1 baton from T.Y. Hilton

From Marvin Harrison to Reggie Wayne to T.Y. Hilton, there’s currently a strong lineage within the Indianapolis Colts for star wide receivers. Each era has led to a passing of the torch situation between three of Indianapolis’ modern-day franchise stars. Now, entering into the 2021-22 season, there’s a new chapter about to unfold.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will likely miss multiple games due to injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has suffered an injury that will likely cause him to miss multiple games, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday. ESPN reported that Hilton’s injury is to his upper back or neck. Hilton took a hit while...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

T.Y. Hilton’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

What does T.Y. Hilton’s fantasy football outlook look like in 2021, and can he outperform his ADP with the Colts? Hilton has five seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. The four-time Pro Bowler has finished as a WR2 or higher in 41% of his 133 active career games. Hilton now finds himself catching passes from Wentz heading into the 2021 season. The former Eagles quarterback has the arm strength to allow the veteran receiver to attack defenses vertically.
NFLStampede Blue

T.Y. Hilton expected to miss a significant amount of time with upper back/neck injury

T.Y. Hilton will be forced to miss some regular season action after sustaining an injury in the Indianapolis Colts’ final training camp practice on Wednesday. Hilton is dealing with an upper back/neck injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Hilton being sidelined, Indy’s passing attack is expected to run through second-year...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Michael Pittman fantasy breakout is all the way on with injury to T.Y. Hilton

With T.Y. Hilton out into the regular season, the fantasy football breakout train for Michael Pittman is full speed ahead. The Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver depth has taken a hit, with T.Y. Hilton set to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury. But all is not lost, with Hilton passed his days as a certified No. 1 wideout. Enter Michael Pittman.
NFLWISH-TV

WR T.Y. Hilton’s neck injury ‘not season-ending,’ Reich says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is being evaluated for a neck injury, and Coach Frank Reich said Sunday, “We’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.”. Scans revealed a disc issue, Reich said, and there’s no timetable on how many games Hilton will miss. Wide receiver Zach Pascal said...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The silver lining of Colts WR T.Y. Hilton’s neck injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is going to miss the start of the season due to a neck injury. Colts head coach Frank Reich relayed the news to reporters on Sunday, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com. While it’s unclear just how long the disc issue will keep Hilton out of the lineup, the silver lining is he’s not expected to miss the entire season.
NFL247Sports

Frank Reich updates T.Y. Hilton's injury

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Sunday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is dealing with a neck injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks. “He was experiencing some discomfort during the trip to Detroit, so we took scans,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It was a disc issue, so that’s a complicated issue.”
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton out at least three games following surgery

If new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be good to go for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12 coming off foot surgery, he will be without a key weapon that Sunday afternoon. Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Colts Placing WR T.Y. Hilton & QB Sam Ehlinger On Injured Reserve

According to Zak Keefer, the Colts are placing WR T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve as he recovers from surgery. Larra Overton also reports that Indianapolis is placing QB Sam Ehlinger on the injured reserve. They will miss at least the first three weeks of the season on the reserve list.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Colts place four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton on IR

T.Y. Hilton recently underwent surgery, according to GM Chris Ballard. As a result, the Colts will be forced to move the wide receiver to injured reserve to start the year (Twitter link via Stephen Holder of the Indy Star). Hilton suffered an undisclosed upper back/neck injury in practice recently. It’s...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy