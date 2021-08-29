Cancel
Ilya Ivashka defeats Mikael Ymer for first ATP title

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus defeated Mikael Ymer in straight sets to claim the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday and secure his first ATP Tour title.

Ivashka dispatched the Swede in 56 minutes, 6-0, 6-2, becoming the eighth first-time winner on Tour this season. He’s also the first Belarusian to win since Max Mirnyi in 2003.

Ivashka won 90 percent of his first serves to cruise to the win.

“This week, I had everything,” Ivashka said. “In the second round, I was booking my flights to New York. I was two points away from losing and now I am standing here. It is incredible how things can change in one match. It was an unbelievable pleasure to play here. I feel amazing to play in front of such a nice crowd and I really enjoyed it.”

–Field Level Media

