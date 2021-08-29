Cancel
Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today vs. the Bengals?

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing in the first two 2021 NFL preseason games, will we see Tua Tagovailoa on the field this weekend? Do the Miami Dolphins need to see more from him, or has the team seen enough to confirm a comfort level going into the 2021 NFL season?. Is Tua Tagovailoa...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins HC Brian Flores endorses QB Tua Tagovailoa

With rumors persisting regarding a potential Deshaun Watson-to-Miami trade, Dolphins coach Brian Flores has made it clear where he stands on the matter. In a “brief but poignant” address to the team, Flores acknowledged the trade rumors and reiterated that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback,” per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington (on Twitter).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To Tua Tagovailoa’s Preseason Performance

It’s time to give credit where credit is due. Tua Tagovailoa played like a superstar during the Dolphins-Falcons preseason game Saturday night. Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was mediocre at best during his rookie campaign. He went 6-3 as the starter and had 1,814 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Most came away unimpressed by the rookie because of his inability to put up big numbers. Some even wanted the Dolphins to trade Tagovailoa and take another quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Luckily, they didn’t.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Here's what Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thinks of Dan Marino's recent observation

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins legend Dan Marino is a club executive and a regular observer at practice. And so it was no surprise when Marino complimented the outstanding growth Tagovailoa has shown in training camp this summer. "Tua has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa, Myles Gaskin shine as Dolphins dominate Falcons, avoid injury scare in preseason game

The Dolphins’ first-team offense was able to get mostly whatever it wanted against Atlanta Falcons Lite over its first two possessions, and Miami avoided a major injury scare in its second preseason game on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Myles Gaskin keying two early touchdown drives, the Dolphins cruised to a 37-17 preseason victory over ...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Tua Tagovailoa reaction: 'Better than the player we saw in 2020'

Tua Tagovailoa looks to be gearing up for a second-year surge with the Miami Dolphins. The former Alabama quarterback had an up-and-down rookie season taking over as Miami’s QB1 midseason. In 2021 preseason, Tagovailoa is looking sharp. Tagovailoa drew rave reviews on Saturday night in the Miami-Atlanta game, starting off 8-for-8 passing in the first quarter. He finished the first half 16-of-23 for 183 yards and a touchdown.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Count Rich Eisen among those impressed by Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

With some of the buzz throughout the course of the 2021 NFL offseason, you’d have thought Tua Tagovailoa was in some exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks like Ryan Leaf, Josh Rosen, JaMarcus Russell and others — the narrative was that toxic at one point. Calls for Miami to draft another QB with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft via Houston were made. There were the red hot rumors about Deshaun Watson before the off-field allegations against Watson cast his playing career into doubt.

