Instagram Can't Stop Talking About Duff Goldman's 'Old Bay' Cake Post

By Melissa Campana
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think that baking a birthday cake with celery salt, paprika, and red pepper spice would be really gross — you're probably right. But, if you're Duff Goldman, cake baker extraordinaire, you can make even seafood seasoning look palatable in your confectionary creation. A cursory glance at Goldman's recent Instagram post might have you believe the pastry chef simply posted a close-up photo of a tin of Old Bay seasoning. After all, as Goldman's website indicates, the chef hails from Baltimore, Maryland, where seafood seasoning like Old Bay is put on the table next to salt and pepper.

