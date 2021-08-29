Instagram Can't Stop Talking About Duff Goldman's 'Old Bay' Cake Post

Baker and television personality Duff Goldman has earned quite the reputation over the years for his over-the-top cakes. Whether he's showing off his own skills, as he did on his former show "Ace of Cakes," or judging the culinary creations of others on cooking competition shows such as "Spring Baking Championship" or "Holiday Baking Championship," Goldman knows his way around the kitchen, possessing a dessert expertise in particular. So, when pop star Katy Perry was conceptualizing what a lyric video might look like for her single "Birthday" and she got the idea to do something involving cake, it was Goldman that Perry's team reached out to.