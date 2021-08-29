Cancel
NFL

Jaguars vs. Cowboys: How to watch, start time, odds, live streams, TV channel

By Ryan Gosling
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys game Sunday afternoon will showcase two teams looking for their first preseason wins. After trading away Gardner Minshew this past weekend, Trevor Lawrence comes into this game as the clear-cut QB1 for Jacksonville. How long will we see the rookie, and will Dallas’ defense finally start to gel ahead of the 2021 season? Let’s look at the start time, TV channel, how you can live stream the game, and the current NFL odds for the Jaguars vs. Cowboys game.

Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
#Tv Streaming#Tv Channel#Sling Tv#Cowboys#Live Tv#American Football#Time#Hulu Live Tv#Cleveland Browns Lrb#Arizona Cardinals
