Who Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of All Time?

By Jacklyn Krol
 5 days ago
Spotify has a new most streamed artist, and that person just nabbed the largest amount of listeners in one month in the platform's history. Coming in with 83.3 million monthly listeners — marking the most monthly listeners on the streaming platform — is none other than... Justin Bieber! Chart Data unveiled the new statistic on Saturday (Aug. 28).

