We all know The University of Alabama is the premier college football program of the decade. When you're number 1, people will start to copy everything you do. Leave it to little brother to be the copycat and completely steal this from Alabama. At first, I couldn't believe it, but after watching the video, I can see it really happened. This Georgia fan completely steals the lyrics to Dixieland Delight, which we all know is made famous and claimed by Alabama fans. We even gave you the study sheet for the secret Dixieland Delight lyrics here.