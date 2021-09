EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State women's soccer team returns to DeMartin Stadium this Sunday, Aug. 22 when they host Eastern Michigan for a 1 p.m. match. The Spartans began the Jeff Hosler era with a bang on Thursday night when they shut out Detroit Mercy 4-0 at home. Scoring twice in the first half and two more times in the second, MSU was hot on offense throughout the 90 minutes.