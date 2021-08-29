Two men hurt in shooting on Sumner Place in Buffalo

Buffalo police say that two men are hurt following a shooting on Sumner Place, early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to Sumner Place near West Shore Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. where they found two men shot who were reportedly outside shooting dice.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were sent to Erie County Medical Center where they're in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.