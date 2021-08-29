Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Niagara A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Niagara County through 100 PM EDT A storm near Youngstown was nearly stationary at 1205 p.m. This storm will produce heavy rainfall, with localized rainfall amounts over an inch and a half possible. HAZARD...Heavy rain and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Niagara Falls, Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston, Youngstown, Fort Niagara State Park, Wilson, Cambria Center, Olcott, Ransomville and Model City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH