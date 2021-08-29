At least 4 killed, 36 wounded — including 6 teens — since Friday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in Naperville, police said. At 2:11 p.m., Naperville police were called to the 600 block of Amersale Drive for a call of shots fired, but when they arrived, no one was there. However, police got a call from the victims of the shooting soon afterward, and found them at McCoy and Vaughn drives. Police said the victims and the assailant agreed to meet at the location of the shooting to make some kind of transaction, but further details remain under investigation. The victims’ conditions were not known late Sunday. The gunman, believed to be in his 20s, fled in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction. Anyone information is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigation Division.