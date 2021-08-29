Cancel
Chicago, IL

At least 4 killed, 36 wounded — including 6 teens — since Friday

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - At least four people were killed and thirty-six others — including six teens — were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday. A man was fatally shot Friday evening in Englewood on the South Side. About 11:55 p.m., a 27-year-old was driving in the 900 block of West...

Chicago, ILNew York Post

Video shows elderly Chicago woman ambushed, shot dead in her car

A 70-year-old Chicago woman was ambushed and shot dead by two gunmen while she sat in her car outside her job — with shocking surveillance video capturing the attack. Yvonne Ruzich was sitting in her vehicle shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday waiting for the grocery store where she worked to open when the two men in hoodies walked up to her and opened fire, video released by Chicago police shows.
Hammond, INNWI.com

Tension between neighbors led to shooting that wounded 2, police say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman eavesdropped Sunday outside a window as a man talked to her female neighbor about a dispute between the two women, didn't like what she heard and shot two people inside the neighbor's apartment, court records allege. Raven Washington, 30, was charged Monday in connection...
Naperville, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot, Wounded In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in Naperville, police said. At 2:11 p.m., Naperville police were called to the 600 block of Amersale Drive for a call of shots fired, but when they arrived, no one was there. However, police got a call from the victims of the shooting soon afterward, and found them at McCoy and Vaughn drives. Police said the victims and the assailant agreed to meet at the location of the shooting to make some kind of transaction, but further details remain under investigation. The victims’ conditions were not known late Sunday. The gunman, believed to be in his 20s, fled in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction. Anyone information is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigation Division.
Chatham, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 teens shot while walking in Chatham

CHICAGO - Two 16-year-old victims were shot while walking in Chatham Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 8700 block of South Holland. At about 11:56 p.m., the two victims, one male and one female, were walking when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The male was shot...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Woman charged in River North shooting

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with attempted murder for a shooting Sunday night in the River North neighborhood. Maria Gomez, 35, was identified by police as the woman who shot a 32-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said. Gomez was arrested...
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Cops bust suspect for killing man, wounding brother

The suspect who allegedly gunned down a man and wounded his brother outside a Bronx housing complex was busted early Wednesday, cops said. Kai Johnson, 26, was nabbed at 1:30 a.m. for allegedly shooting Price Tunstall, 24, and his 24-year-old brother Malik Tunstall, in front of a Taylor Avenue building at NYCHA’s Monroe Houses around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities and police sources.

