Rocky Hill, CT

A woman was pulled from her car in a carjacking in Rocky Hill Saturday afternoon

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

A woman was pulled out of her car during a carjacking that took place in Rocky Hill on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Mozzicato Bakery, according to Rocky Hill police.

Police said the woman was sitting in her car, a Porsche, at the bakery on Cromwell Avenue around 3:58 p.m. when four or five suspects got out of a black Volkwagen SUV, approached the car and demanded her cellphone. One suspect implied he had a firearm, though no firearm was displayed.

Two suspects got into her car and drove away, while the others fled the scene in their vehicle. The woman was not injured.

It’s the third carjacking in the area in recent weeks. On Aug. 10, a victim was removed from his car by two suspects at a Mobil Mart in Glastonbury and last Monday a man in Wethersfield was pulled from his vehicle outside his house and his car stolen.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

Hartford, CT
