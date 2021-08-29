Poudre Landmarks Foundation Announces Return of the Annual Historic Homes Tour

Can you believe it is September already?!? A lot is happening around town throughout the month. Below is a list of some of the activities and events. Wellington Parks and Recreation team shares, “You asked, and we listened!” In a recent survey conducted by an outside organization, Wellington Residents were asked what types of activities they would like to see offered by Wellington Recreation. One of the most popular responses was art classes. So they partnered with Valerie, who is offering several different art classes for all ages over the coming months. If you want a great way to let your creative spirit fly or are just looking for something fun for you or your kiddos to do, sign up today! The link for our current art programs is: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list.