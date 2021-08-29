Poudre Landmarks Foundation Announces Return of the Annual Historic Homes Tour
Poudre Landmarks Foundation (PLF) is dedicated to bringing the history of Fort Collins to the community. They have announced the return of the annual Historic Homes Tour. The PLF is also dedicated to the safety and health of our community, so this year brings exciting changes to the format to ensure social distancing while still providing a look at the architecture and stories of our town.northfortynews.com
