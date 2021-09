A year ago, Kelly Walsh found a way to make it to the 4A semi-finals in football and that hasn't happened in a while. So the bar is set for 2021 to meet or exceed that but the Trojans have to replace a ton of guys on offense. They'll have a new receiving corp and a new quarterback. Three guys are in the running to the #1 QB, Hunter Mogan, Gibson Sasser, and Eric Whitley. The good news for the Trojans is that Cam Burkett returns and he rushed for over 1000 yards with 17 touchdowns last season. He was also the 4A state champion in the shot put in track and field.