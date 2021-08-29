15 Movies You'll Enjoy if You Liked 'A Quiet Place'

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below: