Interstate 10 will close in both directions Friday morning in Gonzales so repairs can be made to the electrical lines damaged during Hurricane Ida, traffic officials said. The I-10 closure starts at 9 a.m. Friday just west of the LA 30 interchange, which is between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA 73 and westbound traffic will be diverted to U.S. 61.