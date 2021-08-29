Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Strategic Shifts that Will Help Your Business go from Six to Seven Figures a Year

By Sid Peddinti
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You’ve likely come across a great many business owners’ social media declarations of how they built a seven-figure coaching, consulting or marketing agency. It’s worthwhile, even while regarding such self-promotion with the requisite grain of salt, to recognize its simple inherent and impressive calculus. The term, of course, refers to a company generating a million dollars or more per year in total revenue, which works out to roughly $83,333.33 per month!

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Marketing Agency#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Small Businessnational.edu

How Will a Degree Help You Run Your Business?

If you’re a small business owner, you know that you get pulled in many different directions. When you can’t afford to hire a big staff, it’s you who needs to keep track of finances, market your products and services, purchase equipment, manage inventory, and provide great customer service. It’s a lot to handle, especially if one or more areas isn’t a strength. But they are all skills you can learn and develop over time, especially if you have a business degree. And an Associate Degree in Small Business Management is a great place to begin.
EconomyMiddletown Press

3 Lessons to Survive Your First Year in Business

You have a great idea and the ambition — now what? As you start your own business, there are some things every entrepreneur needs to know to make it through that critical first year successfully. In my more than 30 years as a tech leader, entrepreneur and C-level corporate executive in public and private companies, here are three of the biggest lessons I’ve learned.
Technologytechaeris.com

Helpful tips for your business to leverage the power of AI

Today, business is more digitized than ever before. As a small and medium business owner, you are probably constantly finding new and effective ways to optimize your operations using AI (artificial intelligence) tools. AI is the future. It is quickly becoming a mainstream component of cloud technology and enterprise-level platforms, with machine learning.
EconomyThrive Global

How Empowering Your Team Will Help Your Business Grow

According to the Economist, one of the most significant outcomes of the pandemic will be “the infusion of data-enabled services into ever more aspects of life.” We were already expecting a transition to digital transformation thanks to technological advancement, dubbed the “fourth industrial revolution”. However, following on from the pandemic which forced countless businesses to switch to remote working virtually overnight, we expect digital transformation to continue to be adopted on a larger and more rapid scale – becoming an even more prominent objective for organisations in the future.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Transforming Your Business From A Family Business To A Corporation

The INSEAD Business School reports that family businesses constitute a whopping 60 percent of global employment and 70 percent of global GDP. Indeed, experts recognize family businesses as a crucial driver of both global growth and international trade. Overall, it seems that the global economy stands tall on the shoulders of family enterprises.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Thinking of digitizing your SME? Transparency and collaboration are the best way to do it, and this is why

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The technological revolution is part of the day-to-day life of our company, and today more than ever, its implementation is crucial to help it adapt easily and quickly to a world that aims to be increasingly digitized. However, this change brings with it the need to instruct the workforce in the use of new tools, which represents new challenges.
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to Accelerate Your Success as a Female Founder

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. One of the hardest things about starting a business is overcoming your doubts and believing your dream can eventually become a reality. For a number of reasons, taking those crucial first steps can be especially hard for female founders. The first step...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

4 Ways a WPA Membership Can Help You Grow Your Business

As a pet professional, your primary concern is to provide your customers and their pets with the highest-quality products and services. This year, especially, you’ve been pulled in multiple directions to accommodate online sales, curbside pickup, inventory issues and staffing shortages. That’s why World Pet Association (WPA) is committed to providing members with a wide diversity of expertise to help grow and expand your businesses.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

This Six-Figure Career Path Is Booming Right Now

Travel demand is up, and so is the need for workers in this essential field. For much of 2020, travel ground to a halt as Americans stayed close to home rather than facing the restrictions and risks of going places during a pandemic. This summer, however, travel is booming. And airlines face a shortage of pilots, limiting their ability to meet demand. If you're looking for a lucrative career opportunity, you may want to consider becoming an airline pilot.
YoutubeEntrepreneur

Learning Video Production Can Help You Scale Your Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. If there's one thing consumers want more of in 2021, it's video. Sixty-six...
Virginia StateBusiness Insider

A restaurant manager in Northern Virginia was so desperate for staff that she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

A restaurant consultant told AP she's had to hire people with bad attitudes to fill job vacancies. But rude staff members scared away customers, the consultant said. US restaurants are going to extreme lengths to fill vacancies amid a hospitality worker shortage. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
InternetEntrepreneur

5 Pinterest Marketing Strategies That Will Put You Ahead of the Competition

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. There are many online marketing strategies small businesses can use to get ahead of the competition. One strategy is Pinterest marketing, which leverages the popular social media platform that has become one of the most effective promotional sites on the internet. Even...
StocksEntrepreneur

Should You Buy Stocks Operating in Low-Ranked Industries?

There has been much talk about the virtues of investing in industries that have been positively ranked by Zacks. These are the ones in the top 50% of 250+ Zacks-classified industries. Historically, this group has been seen to outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1. So investing in it is a no-brainer. But should you avoid the bottom 50% entirely? Let’s find out.
Real EstateEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Buy Now

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to see all of the changes that have occurred in the real estate market since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, the unfortunate circumstances led to one of the hottest home-buying sprees of all time and created a feeding frenzy of buyers trying to find new homes in a sellers’ market. With people leaving urban areas for the suburbs in droves and record-low interest rates boosting demand, many of the largest homebuilders in the country simply could not keep up with all of the buyers. The pandemic also created several supply chain disruptions that made the supply of rental homes and homes for sale even more limited.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 NFT Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Soar More Than 40% from Current Prices

Non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), a blockchain revolution, have taken the world by storm, and investors are scrambling to find high revenue-generating stocks that are aligned with their interest in NFTs. Amid this trend, Wall Street analysts expect fundamentally strong NFT stocks Funko (FNKO), Cinedigm (CIDM), and Jiayin Group (JFIN) to deliver significant upside in the near term. Let’s discuss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy