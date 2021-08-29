3 Strategic Shifts that Will Help Your Business go from Six to Seven Figures a Year

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to see all of the changes that have occurred in the real estate market since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, the unfortunate circumstances led to one of the hottest home-buying sprees of all time and created a feeding frenzy of buyers trying to find new homes in a sellers’ market. With people leaving urban areas for the suburbs in droves and record-low interest rates boosting demand, many of the largest homebuilders in the country simply could not keep up with all of the buyers. The pandemic also created several supply chain disruptions that made the supply of rental homes and homes for sale even more limited.