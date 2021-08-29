Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

More hurricanes on the way

By Allison Finch
WWLP 22News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atlantic hurricane season peak is on September 10th; this is notoriously the peak with records going back all the way to 1851. The tropics have been heating up as that peak date gets closer. Currently there have been 9 named storms since the season started on June 1st, 2021. Of these 9 storms, only two have impacted the Western Massachusetts region. Recently tropical storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Pioneer Valley. Tropical storm Elsa made landfall near the cape, which brought heavy rain into the area.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Atlantic Ocean#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Chicopee#Weather Team
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy