Colts’ T.Y. Hilton might miss start of season with injury

By Mike Chappell
Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts apparently will be without one of their offensive cornerstones when the season opens. T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss several weeks with an unspecified injury, according to The Athletic. ESPN reported he’s being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver...

