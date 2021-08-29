Cancel
Mendocino County, CA

The Observer: Pot and pork barrel

By Jim Shields
Ukiah Daily Journal
 5 days ago

All-time records are being set now in weed plantings everywhere in this county. This insane response to the Supervisors’ Cannabis Expansion Ordinance is occurring after a finding earlier this year by the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board that Mendocino County was already “inundated” with pot to the degree that watersheds and water sources are being destroyed. There’s no adjective to describe the assault on our resource lands underway now.

