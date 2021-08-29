Cancel
Military

Yemen war: Drone attack on government airbase kills 30 soldiers

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 30 pro-government fighters have been killed in an attack on an airbase in southern Yemen, security and medical sources say. A spokesman for Yemeni southern forces said al-Anad airbase was targeted with armed drones and missiles. He blamed the Iran-aligned rebel Houthi movement, which is fighting a war...

