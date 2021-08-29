Cancel
Fauci says COVID vaccination mandates for school children ‘good idea’

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says he thinks it’s a good idea amid the surge in coronavirus cases, due the highly contagious delta variant, to mandate COVID vaccinations for students to attend schools. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," the chief medical adviser...

Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

Coronavirus cases were dwindling as recently as a few months ago; now they are in danger of soon reaching more than 200,000 a day, with doctors in hospitals from Florida to Texas saying they are out of hospital beds—in some areas, there are no beds for children. While the authorities in some states argue over personal liberties, what can you do to stay safe and get you and your children through this pandemic not just alive, but unharmed? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation today to sound the alarm. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.

