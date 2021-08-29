2021 International Swimming League Match 2 – Day 2: Live Recap

Through the first 2 ISL matches of this season, 64 more jackpot points have been scored on relays than last year. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Last year, during the ISL’s 2nd season, the league instituted a new rule called “jackpots”. To put it simply, a winning swimmer or relay may “jackpot” other swimmers or relays in the field by beating them by a certain margin of victory. When that happens, the winning swimmer or relay steals the points of whoever was outside of the jackpot margin. For example, if event X has a jackpot margin of 2.00 seconds, and the 8th place finisher swims 2.3 seconds slower than the winner, the winner of the event will earn 9 points for the win, plus they’ll steal the 1 point the 8th place finisher would have typically earned for the 8th-place finish.