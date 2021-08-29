Funko Games Announces New Holiday Games for Under $10

The OP Games has announced a new co-operative board game set in the world of Kingdom Hearts. Disney’s Kingdom Hearts: Perilous Pursuit is a new board game that pits characters like Sora, Donald Duck, and Riku against waves of the Heartless. Players must work together to close off six worlds from the Heartless before the Heartless takes over two worlds. Gameplay involves collecting and assigning sets of dice, which allows players totake actions to protect their fellow heroes, create attacks on the Heartless, and collect potions to help them on their quest to seal the doors of all the worlds. Disney’s Kingdom Hearts: Perilous Pursuit is billed as a "light strategy game," which makes it perfect for players looking for a tabletop game they can play with their friends without getting overwhelmed by too many rules.