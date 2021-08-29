Greenwood Fire still 14% contained in northern Minnesota

Thanks in part to cooler, wetter conditions in northern Minnesota, the Greenwood Fire in the Superior National Forest is 14% contained.

That's a big change since Friday morning, when officials said it was 0% contained. According to a Saturday morning update from the U.S. Forest Service, the fire stayed at 25,991 acres -- about 40 square miles. It remained at the same size and containment in a Sunday morning update.

Forest officials said crews took advantage of cooler weather, higher humidity, and light rain Friday. As of Sunday, 472 personnel are fighting the blaze.

Due to crews' progress in suppressing the fire, some evacuation orders were lifted Saturday. Evacuation orders are still in place for areas including McDougal Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and the Mitawan Lake Road area.

The fire's estimated containment date is Sept. 10, but fire officials have described this as a "ballpark" estimate.

"We are always at the mercy of the weather," Fire Information Officer Clark McCreedy said last week.

The Greenwood Fire has been burning since Aug. 15, when officials say it was started by lightning. It has destroyed 14 primary structures, including homes and cabins, and nearly 60 outbuildings.

"My heart goes out to those that did lose property, and I know those crews were doing their best (to) make sure they were trying to save those structures," Lake County Emergency Management Director Matt Pollman said Friday.

The Greenwood Fire is the largest of several wildfires burning in northern Minnesota. Officials said the John Ek and Whelp Fires in the BWCA Wilderness remain at 1,563 acres and 50 acres with no containment.

Crews are using aircraft and heavy ground equipment to fight the wildfires, including "unique" equipment like an amphibious tractor.