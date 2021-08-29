Serena Williams Turns Into Wonder Woman In New Ad

Serena Williams is not only one of the most famous tennis players to ever play the game, but she's also one of the most important athletes of our time. Throughout her career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all-time. The famous athlete is a hero on the court, and now she's channeling a different type of hero. Williams recently appeared in a new DirectTV ad dressed as Wonder Woman, and she's just as badass as ever.