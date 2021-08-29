Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Ownors Technologies wants to help creatives grow—and earn more money

By Alena Maschke
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKo5F_0bgSI44l00

James Jones Jr., co-founder and CEO of music focused tech company Ownor Technologies. Photo by Jonathan Adjahoe.

Launching a creative mentorship platform in May of last year, James Jones Jr. and his co-founder Chris Mendez were brave enough to start a company in the middle of a global pandemic.

But as it turns out, for their particular business, a year that kept a large portion of the population confined inside their homes may have been just the right time to start.

Jones’ company, Ownors, is an online platform for creatives that connects musicians with record label executives, artist and repertoire representatives and other industry professionals to help them improve their ability to market themselves, create revenue streams and potentially secure a contract with a record label down the line.

An accompanying app, Bump, allows artists to keep track of their existing revenue streams and social media following, and offers cash advances based on that data.

With the pandemic shuttering music venues and live performances, 2020 turned out to be the year artists could use this kind of service more than ever.

“The other ways that artists make money is through touring, [merchandise]—all those things were shut down,” Jones said. “This was what was needed for this moment.”

A member of the Long Beach Accelerator’s inaugural cohort of seven companies, Jones and his team began pursuing investors, as well as growing their user base and roster of mentors through professional networks and social media.

“It was a great springboard,” Jones said of the accelerator, which provided its members with seed funding and training on crucial tasks for startup teams, like refining their value proposition, increasing their fundraising and securing their intellectual property.

Kim Banham, a principal at Connetic Ventures, said she had been looking for an opportunity to invest in a company seeking to shake up the creative industry, when Jones reached out to her investment firm.

Normally, Connetic Ventures uses an artificial intelligence platform to sift through bids for funding—in an effort to eliminate bias based on gender, race or age, a rampant issue in the venture capital world . But Jones asked for a phone call prior to submitting his bid—a request Banham granted.

“I wanted to invest right then and there,” she said.

In addition to the company’s various revenue streams—transaction fees on cash advances, token purchases for mentoring sessions—it was the potential for artists to increase their own revenues and track data associated with their work that enticed Banham.

Bump, the company’s mobile app, bundles data from streaming platforms like Spotify and Tidal, as well as artists’ social media followings, allowing them to see revenues they’re owed and assess their market value.

“The bigger the artist gets, the more valuable that data will become,” Bahnam said.

In addition to funding and data through the app, Ownors’ mentorship program allows users to book one-on-one mentorship sessions with industry experts.

Phoenix Red, a producer and A&R representative who has signed onto the company’s platform as a mentor, said he hadn’t been particularly impressed with the available options for artistic mentorship he’d come across in the past.

Sweepstakes for social media shoutouts, for-charge creative critiques—Red felt like none of the commonly available options provided up-and-coming artists with the level of direct exchange they needed to grow.

“A lot of platforms that I’ve come across genuinely are not created to help artists, but more so to generate revenue,” he said. He sees Jones’ approach as a way to encourage musicians to invest in themselves without taking advantage of them. “I thought it was a brilliant concept.”

Helping artists make more money and take ownership of their career is the declared goal of Ownors, which is a mashup of “own yours.”

Working as an entertainment lawyer in South Florida for a decade, Jones said he was regularly confronted with artists’ financial concerns.

“A lot of artists struggle to figure out how to generate money,” Jones said.

Even when they do, he found, many are worried about building generational wealth and creating lasting assets—inspiring his idea to start a company that would explore solutions on the intersection of financial technology, digital revenue streams and music.

‘We wanted to figure out a way to fix that part of the industry,” Jones said.

The idea of building generational wealth is also what compelled Luke Cooper to sign on as an investor in Ownors Technologies—but it wasn’t necessarily artists he was concerned with.

Cooper, who is Black, found Jones and his company on a list of Black founders, who remain rare in the startup world.

The post Ownors Technologies wants to help creatives grow—and earn more money appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ownors Technologies#Ownor Technologies#Bump#Connetic Ventures#Spotify#Tidal#Phoenix Red#A R#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Technologybizjournals

Fintech’s market opportunities: Q&A with Advisor360’s CEO

Regular readers of the Business Journal’s list of the largest financial technology, or fintech, companies in Massachusetts (see the bottom of this story), will notice a new face this year — and one that has leapt to number 2 in the rankings, based on its significant head count in the Bay State. Advisor360, as it’s known, was launched in April 2019. In December of that year, technology industry veteran Rich Napolitano joined the Weston-based company as CEO.Napolitano recently answered several questions from Associate Editor Sean McFadden about the company’s technology and market opportunities. His answers, which appear below, have been edited for space and clarity.
Video GamesDezeen

Gaming technology can help architects "engage people in a more dynamic and inclusive way"

Visualisation techniques from video games could help planners and the public understand architecture, according to architects that use gaming software. Fly-throughs and interactive videos could make proposals understandable during the consultation and planning processes, they said. "A lot of people cannot understand [architectural] drawings," said Adam Laskey of architecture studio...
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market to Grow at 34.5% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to the Growth of Blockchain Technology, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) is defined as a set of third-party creation and management of cloud-based networks that is used by companies, which are engaged in the business of building blockchain applications. The use blockchain as a service (BaaS) is increasing in various industries which is accelerating the growth of global blockchain as a service (BaaS) market. Starbucks is working with Microsoft to develop new blockchain-based supply chain tracking system and mobile app. Joint blockchain node are being offered in many countries as part of the government programme to digitize and automate public service systems in rural areas through blockchain. With the release of a new service called ‘Paperless’, Samsung SDS is expanding into cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) areas, promising to improve reliability and transparency. This service can safely manage documents that are prone to forgery.
IndustryForConstructionPros.com

How Technology Can Help Construction Contractors Complete More Work with Fewer Resources

With construction back underway and project demand on the rise again, contractors are feeling the effect of the labor shortage now more than ever. Whether it’s by improving the flow of information or focusing on data-driven decision making, “How can we do more work with less resources?” has been a common question. This presentation will explore how you can:
Career Development & Advicecreativeboom.com

5 easy ways to make more money as a creative freelancer

In this article, we'll share five simple but effective tips for making more money as a creative freelancer. Follow them all, and you're sure to start bringing in more money for your freelance work. These tips come courtesy of Studio's Business Amplifier, an eight-week course designed to increase your income...
Personal Financethevailvoice.com

Certificate Accounts: A Savings Tool to Help Your Money Grow

While there’s plenty of saving options to help you get the most of your hard-earned dollars, if you’re looking to earn more than you would by simply holding your money in a regular savings account, a certificate account also known as a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a better option for your money.
Businessdallassun.com

Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading marketbrand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) decreased 0.0% after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 61.90% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.31. Revenue of $1,076,000,000 up by 47.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,080,000,000. Guidance. Marvell...
IndustryEntrepreneur

Mercado Libre launches two initiatives for you to earn money and help you with your logistics

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Mercado Libre presented two new initiatives to strengthen its logistics network: Package Agencies and Mercado Envíos Extra. Both complement the modern and innovative logistics network announced a year ago, which has allowed the main ecommerce platform in the country to reduce the geographical gap and achieve delivery times of 24 hours nationwide and even on the same day for the City of Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey.
Lifestylemissmillmag.com

4 Easy Ways to Earn Money While Traveling

Most millennials dream of earning money while traveling. As a millennial, it means you are still young and may still have plans to see the world. But this isn’t easy, especially if you have other commitments. For most of us, traveling and getting paid in the process isn’t so easy....

Comments / 0

Community Policy