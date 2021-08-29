Cancel
Politics

Gov. Hochul unveils Highway Workers Memorial at State Fair

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a memorial Sunday morning to honor fallen highway workers at the New York State Fair. The memorial, honors all transportation workers killed while performing their job duties on or near New York's thousands of miles of highways, including State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority employees, municipal highway workers, contractors, consultants and towing service employees.

Kathy Hochul
#New York State Fair#Infrastructure#Gov#Highway Workers Memorial#Thruway Authority#New Yorkers
