Gov. Hochul unveils Highway Workers Memorial at State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a memorial Sunday morning to honor fallen highway workers at the New York State Fair. The memorial, honors all transportation workers killed while performing their job duties on or near New York's thousands of miles of highways, including State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority employees, municipal highway workers, contractors, consultants and towing service employees.13wham.com
