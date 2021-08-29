Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Atkins: Grassroots organizers should be celebrated in Georgia’s 95% voter registration rate

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDATR_0bgSH8ZS00

The recent release of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s biennial report brought welcome news that 95% of Georgia’s voting-eligible population is currently registered to vote. This is a tremendous feat, especially for the state with such a long and sordid history of voter suppression and intimidation.

While reporting largely credits our state’s automatic voter registration (AVR) program for the gains we’ve seen since 2016 when the program was first implemented, it tells an incomplete story about our state’s voter registration success. Grassroots organizers have played a significant role in getting the state to adopt the compulsory registration process and have been extraordinary advocates for voting rights.

For years, organizers and advocates have rallied on the ground, lobbying the state legislature and elected and appointed officials, to draw attention to the importance of making voting easier for Georgians. Only after years of intense in depth research, intense pressure and advocacy, and consequential lawsuits, and just before one of the most consequential presidential elections in recent history, did then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp authorize the revamped AVR process that we benefit from today.

It seems unlikely that state actors, who for nearly two dates allowed motor voter registration to languish, would have authorized this plan were it not for grassroots organizers. One look at the state’s continued attempts at voter suppression shows you that AVR alone is not enough to keep Georgia’s voter registration rates high. In 2017, then-Secretary Kemp oversaw the removal of more than 534,000 voters from the voter rolls just months before he narrowly won the state Governor’s race. As of 2019, more than a quarter million voters have been moved to “inactive” status, making them eligible for removal by 2023. Just last month, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office cancelled more than 101,000 voter registrations.

There is a constant dance Georgia organizers must play to make sure that all who want to vote have a full and fair opportunity to do so. The ever-present reality of voter purging, combined with a looming threat that AVR may not always be an option means that organizers are working overtime to uphold democracy and make sure that the voices and votes of everyday people are heard.

Recent 2020 Census results reveal that Georgia has become increasingly diverse, with the growth of Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities surging over the past 10 years. As Georgia’s demographics continue to shift, the very people who increasingly comprise critical segments of our society are the same people who are disproportionately targeted by voter suppression.

Georgia’s civic-minded organizers and a broad swath of organizations who work in coalition understand that change happens at the intersection of access, engagement, and representation. Equity and opportunity will only prevail when all people have fair access to the

ballot, can rigorously engage on the issues that matter, and have adequate representation to ensure that their voices and votes are manifested in policymaking.

It may be easy to credit a technological process with increasing voter registration in the state. But we cannot and should not short change the critical work of organizing and advocacy that takes place here each day. Georgia’s organizers stand on the front lines of civic engagement and voter participation and they – not technology alone – will help shape and safeguard our state’s democracy for generations to come.

Comments / 10

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#State Of Georgia#Legislature#Georgians#Hispanic#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Dekalb County, GAtennesseestar.com

43,000 Absentee Ballot Votes Counted in DeKalb County, Georgia 2020 Election Violated Chain of Custody Rule

43,907 of the 61,731 absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes in the November 2020 presidential election in DeKalb County, Georgia–72 percent–were counted in official tallies certified by the county and the state, despite violating chain of custody requirements set forward in Georgia Emergency Rule 183-1-14-1.8-.14 promulgated by the Georgia State Election Board at its July 1, 2020, meeting.
Electionsdeltanews.tv

Watson promotes voter registration

With elections coming up in some municipalities, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has a message for eligible voters. Watson and other secretaries of state are observing September as National Voter Registration Month. The observation is a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

GOP growth drives Oklahoma's voter registration changes

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the past seven years, Oklahoma voters have left the Democratic party, and the Republican party has grown. The numbers come from a monthly voter registration breakdown since 2014 that the state Election Board just released. In August 2014, 43.3% of the state’s 2 million registered voters...
ElectionsWYSH AM 1380

September is National Voter Registration Month

(TN Secretary of State’s Office) In celebration of National Voter Registration Month in September, the Secretary of State’s office is leading voter registration efforts in Tennessee with college voter registration tailgates, the launch of the Ann Dallas Dudley Award for high schools, and by working with businesses and organizations across the state.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia’s absentee ballot signature match study is moving forward

Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state used for absentee ballots until it was replaced by new identification requirements this year. In the weeks after the November election, then-President Donald Trump and his allies claimed without evidence that the election was stolen from him. He fixated […]
Ohio StateWDTN

Voter security: Ohio Secretary of State seeks to update voter registration process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)—Secretary of State Frank LaRose is taking steps to boost voter accuracy and election security. According to a release, Secretary LaRose has made a proposal to modernize and automate the voting system. Until this proposal is actualized, LaRose says Ohio must still take the necessary steps prescribed under current law to remove abandoned registrations and strengthen the security of the system.
Montgomery County, ALWSFA

Voter registration kiosks coming to local universities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a race where the only running involved is too the polls. But before lining up, voters must register. And that’s exactly the purpose of the new voter registration kiosks unveiled by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love. “This...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

It’s Statewide Voter Registration Week, Prep for Oct. 9 election

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is that time of year again: election season. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office worked with registrars across the state to organize voter registration events August 23-27, an initiative aimed at getting more citizens to vote in elections. Those who haven’t registered to vote or...
ElectionsPosted by
Land Line Media

The ‘need to knows’ of voter registration

Election Day is quickly approaching. If you are not already, it is important to get registered to vote now to ensure your voice is heard. Follow these guidelines and start making a difference. Deadline to register. Deadlines for voter registration are all over the map. In many states you need...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Voters should register now for November elections

As of August 2, approximately 32,700 people had registered to vote in Colleton County. The Colleton County Board of Elections’ officials say they take are encouraging more Colleton residents to register to vote, especially with upcoming municipal elections happening in Colleton County on Nov. 2nd. To vote in these elections,...
Natchitoches Parish, LANatchitoches Times

Voter Registration Week begins Aug. 23

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is joining registrars of voters across the state the week of Aug. 23-27 to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering Louisiana citizens to vote. This year, the Natchitoches Parish Registrar of Voters Office will hold voter registration events from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in their office at the Parish Courthouse. Voter registration applications are also available at the Natchitoches Parish Library.
Missouri StateKansas City Star

Jay Ashcroft’s aim to ban ballot curing in Missouri is really just voter suppression

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has located what he hopes will be yet another way to stop some voters from casting ballots. His office has called for a ban on “curing” ballots — allowing voters the chance to correct ballot errors to ensure that every vote counts. The secretary of state’s office should be championing those efforts, instead of trying to end them.
Georgia Statearcamax.com

Patricia Murphy: Georgia Democrats waiting for Stacey Abrams

At some point over the last two years, maybe at the very moment Joe Biden was declared the winner of Georgia's presidential contest, Stacey Abrams rocketed from being a well-known political figure to being a genuine cultural phenomenon. After Georgia helped defeat Donald Trump for president, and went on to...
Contra Costa County, CAContra Costa Herald

Voter registration for governor’s recall election closes Monday

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department. Contra Costa County—Debi Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters announced today that the close of registration for the upcoming September 14, 2021 Gubernatorial Recall election is fast approaching on August 30th. “This is the deadline for voters to...
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Herschel Walker’s wife faces probe over voting in Ga., living in Texas

AUGUSTA, Ga. - State election officials have opened an investigation into the residency of potential U.S. Senate candidate and Augusta native Herschel Walker’s wife after a newspaper reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. A case sheet obtained by The Associated Press shows Secretary of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy