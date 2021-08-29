NHL rule adds another layer to Jesperi Kotkaniemi drama

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes shot back at the Montreal Canadiens yesterday by submitting an offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but even if they hadn’t there was some concern over the young center’s future in Montreal. Darren Dreger of TSN tweets that earlier this summer, some close to Kotkaniemi predicted that he had already played his last game with the Canadiens.

The interesting part, however, is that now he has signed an offer sheet, Montreal can’t trade him for a year if they decide to match it. As CapFriendly explains, it would basically mean that the young forward would get a no-trade clause for a year, meaning he’d be earning that entire $6.1M contract in Montreal.

The Hurricanes apparently tried to trade for Kotkaniemi before tendering the offer sheet, but have now tied the Canadiens’ hands in more ways than one.