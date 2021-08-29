Angels Q&A: Will they be able to re-sign Shohei Ohtani?

Last week, I went and saw Shohei Ohtani pitch and hit for the Angels in Detroit and got the full Sho-time Experience. On the mound, he threw an MLB career-high eight innings and allowed just one run; at the plate, he belted a 430-foot homer to deep right, his 40th of the season, that had people talking for days. He did more cool stuff in a couple of hours than most players do in an entire season, and Tigers fans loved it. Though they would have swapped this performance for a Miguel Cabrera dinger if they could have, you can hear on the home run highlight that the crowd can’t help but cheer as the Angels go up 3-1. On the way home, I could honestly say that this was the best Tigers loss I had ever been to. Shohei is just wonderful like that.