How to keep car interiors clean

Ceiling fans create cooling breezes that can make a stuffy room feel pleasantly comfortable. But as they rotate through the air, the blades can collect a ton of dust, dirt, pollen, and other small particles. Depending on where it's located, your fan might also gather greasy or sticky buildup over time, which can cause dust to cling even more. Not only does a dirty ceiling fan run less efficiently than a clean one, but it can even scatter clumps of particles throughout the room. To keep your home's air cool and free of dust, it's important to know how to clean a ceiling fan effectively. The trick is to remove the dust and grime without making it rain down on your floors and furniture. Learn how to clean ceiling fans without making a mess using these tips.