Why Garcelle Beauvais And Jamie Foxx Never Dated

 5 days ago
Ever since co-starring on "The Jamie Foxx Show" in the '90s, Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx became best friends. "We love each other, we're like brother and sister," Beauvais told Andy Cohen about her friendship with Foxx on "What Watch Happens Live" in April (via Bravo's The Daily Dish). The two seem to be very supportive of each other's careers, too, as Foxx recently congratulated his BFF on her new co-hosting gig on "The Real."

