Why Garcelle Beauvais And Jamie Foxx Never Dated

With a career in Hollywood that has spanned more than 30 years, Garcelle Beauvais is a study in longevity and the everlasting power of the switch-up. Almost 25 years ago, she was broadcast into households everywhere as Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show as the gorgeous, ambitious, and classy counterpart to Jamie Foxx's eccentric, talented, and albeit thirsty protagonist. A love for all things nostalgic has people watching the series for the first time and revisiting it after its last episodes aired in 2001. That is coupled with the rise of throwback photo-centric Instagram feeds like @90sanxiety and @hellosfrom90s that have posted vintage photographs of Beauvais on the red carpet or at the airport and thus introduced her style to a whole new generation.