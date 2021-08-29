CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins suffered season-ending torn ACL vs. Washington, per report

By Jordan Dajani, Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral teams around the league are fielding bad news on the injury front as the month of August comes to an end, and the Baltimore Ravens are no different. The latest blow to their depth chart involves starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who was carted off early in the preseason finale against the Washington Football Team with an apparent knee injury. Dobbins caught a short pass and then was met by two different Washington defenders, who hit him low. The running back remained on the ground for some time, and then was helped off the field by two trainers.

