Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Knox County through 1245 PM EDT At 1203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Danville, or 13 miles east of Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Vernon, Gambier, Utica, Danville, Martinsburg, Gann and Bladensburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
