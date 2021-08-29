Property wing of world’s most indebted developer posts rare earnings loss
China Evergrande Group warned that its real estate wing recorded a loss in the first half of the year for the first time since at least 2009. The company’s property business incurred a loss equivalent to about $618 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The parent company is the world’s most indebted developer with around $300 billion in liabilities and around $7.4 billion in bonds maturing next year.therealdeal.com
