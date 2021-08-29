Property wing of world’s most indebted developer posts rare earnings loss

Dear Liz: My mother, who will be 101 later this year, is leaving me real estate in her trust. The value of it is $4.5 million. She has other assets that will put her estate over $5 million when she passes. I currently have an offer from someone who wants to buy the real estate. Is it better for her to sell it now and reduce the value of her estate? What are the tax implications if it remains in her estate until she passes?