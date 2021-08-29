Cancel
Sunland Park, NM

Man gets 15 years in prison after Cuban sisters held at his Sunland Park home

El Paso Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was sentenced to in prison after two Cuban women were detained at his home in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Adrian Acevedo, 37, was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 24, to 15 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty Feb. 11, 2020, to conspiracy to take a hostage and conspiracy to harbor undocumented immigrants, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Fred J. Federici of the District of New Mexico.

