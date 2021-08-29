The Best 2-in-1 Upper-Body Exercises to Strengthen Your Arms, Chest and Shoulders

Working your upper body isn't all about looking good while flexing. Strong, stable, injury-free arms and shoulders are just as important (if not moreso). While isolation exercises like biceps curls target specific muscle groups, to build functional strength, you need compound exercises.

And regardless of your fitness background, you can level up your workouts by combining two exercises in one move. Combining two upper-body exercises forces your body to engage more muscle groups, which ultimately improves the efficiency of your workout.

Below, Jake Harcoff, NSCA-certified strength and conditioning specialist at AIM Athletic , demonstrates six of the most efficient two-in-one exercises that will get your arms, chest and shoulders looking like Captain America's in no time.

Try These 6 Combination Upper-Body Exercises