North Daviess Picks Up Their First Win of the Season

Audubon opened up the 2021 season with a strong win against Southeast Warren Friday. The Wheelers drew first blood late in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown with 5:30 left, and another with 1:50 left in the opening quarter, to take the 13-0 lead. Audubon in this contest was led offensively by Gavin Smith, who went five for seven for 109 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with 17 carries for 180 yards, and five rushing touchdowns. Matthew Beisswanger was a force on defense, recording 4 solo tackles. He was backed up by Cooper Nielsen and Joey Schramm, who both recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Audubon continued to roll in the second quarter, getting up 27-0 before Southeast Warren was able to respond with a touchdown and extra point with 2:55 left in the first half.