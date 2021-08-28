Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

North Daviess Picks Up Their First Win of the Season

By Marty Ledbetter
WTHI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCougars bounce back from their week one loss as they beat Pekin 43-12. Richard Gere's Son is Probably the Most Handsome Man to Ever Exist. Michael Oher Finally Reveals His True Colors, Years After 'The Blind Side'. Definition. 9 Years Ago They Were Called the World's Most Beautiful Twins -...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Michael Oher
Person
Richard Gere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Colors#In The World#The Blind Side#Historical Figures#Now Look#American Football#North Daviess#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Volleyball Rallies for First Win of Season

Things looked bleak for the Stockbridge volleyball team in its home opener last week when the Panthers dropped the first two sets to Quincy Thurday night. Things turned around quickly and the Panthers rallied to take the next three sets and claime a five-set 24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-8 win over the Orioles.
Cocke County, TNNewport Plain Talk

Lady Red pick up first win of Heather Williams’ era

Last week wasn’t the start first-year Cocke County Lady Red volleyball coach had envisioned to her career with her alma mater. Monday was exactly what she’d hoped for, though. In the Lady Red’s first home match of the 2021 season, Cocke County topped Pigeon Forge in straight sets for a...
Deerfield, WIhngnews.com

Deerfield football picks up win to start the season

The Deerfield Demons used a strong second half to pull away with a 28-13 victory over the Dodgeland Trojans on Friday, Aug. 20. “It was a good team win, starting off 1-0 was a big thing for us, it’s something we haven’t done since I’ve been here, and so to get off on that right foot is what we were really looking for,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger.
Football1380kcim.com

Audubon Football Picks Up Strong Win on the Road Friday to Kickoff 2021 Season

Audubon opened up the 2021 season with a strong win against Southeast Warren Friday. The Wheelers drew first blood late in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown with 5:30 left, and another with 1:50 left in the opening quarter, to take the 13-0 lead. Audubon in this contest was led offensively by Gavin Smith, who went five for seven for 109 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with 17 carries for 180 yards, and five rushing touchdowns. Matthew Beisswanger was a force on defense, recording 4 solo tackles. He was backed up by Cooper Nielsen and Joey Schramm, who both recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Audubon continued to roll in the second quarter, getting up 27-0 before Southeast Warren was able to respond with a touchdown and extra point with 2:55 left in the first half.
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb coaches pick up first wins, snap losing streak

Lakeside DeKalb High School beat Berkmar High School 21-12 Aug. 20 behind a big performance from Lakeside’s AJ Hollman. The win broke a 26-game losing streak for the Lakeside Vikings. Hollman—a sophomore who plays several positions for the Vikings—ran for a 57-yard touchdown for Lakeside’s first score, and then he...
Leland, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Lady Eagles pick up first volleyball win

LELAND — East Bladen captured a 3-1 victory over North Brunswick on Monday in nonconference high school volleyball. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor prevailed 32-30, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 to level their record after two matches.
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Somerset volleyball picks up two wins

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up a pair of wins recently to up their season record to 3-2. The Lady Jumpers downed arch-rival Danville Lady Admirals by a score of 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22) on Saturday, and defeated East Jessamine High School 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-10, 25-21) on Tuesday.
Soccerchannel1450.com

Pioneers Pick Up First CS8 Soccer Victory With Win Over Cyclones

U-High scored less than two minutes into the contest to take a lead that they never let go. Despite SHG scoring with less than a minute to play, the Pioneers picked up the first Central State Eight soccer conference win of the season with a 2-1 decision. Maison DePauw scored the first goal for U-High and Cooper Stengel added another before halftime. Kyle Ward scored for SHG with a minute left on the clock.
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

Trojans pick up first win in sweep over Franklin

A week after being handed a 5- 0 loss in its season opener, the Greenville girls’ tennis team started off its home slate with a 5-0 sweep of its own, winning all five matches against Franklin Tuesday. "We thought maybe it would happen last week on Wednesday, and then all that rain came. But that’s alright,” Greenville head coach Ken […]
Fort Campbell, KYyoursportsedge.com

Lyons Pick Up First Win By Blanking Fort Campbell

The Lyon County Lyons hit the road Tuesday evening and put an end to their six match losing streak. The Lyons found the net twice while their defense put the clamps down on the Fort Campbell Falcons enroute to a 2-0 win on post. Lyon County’s last shutout was in...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Armijo picks up 1st win of season, shuts out Mission

FAIRFIELD — The Armijo High School students started chanting “I believe that we will win” as the final seconds ticked away Friday night at Brownlee Field. And the Royals did, 12-0 over Mission of San Francisco, ending a six-game losing streak that dates back to 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic played...
Durant, OKKTEN.com

Storm Pick Up First Win and Split Saturday Action

| Box Score 2 DURANT, Okla. – Skylor Lewis and Caroline Griffith combined for 21 kills to power Southeastern to its first win of the season in a 3-0 romp over Emporia State, but the squad would end the Southeastern Classic on a tough note with a 3-1 loss to New Mexico Highlands on Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy